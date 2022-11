Mann (undisclosed) headed to the locker room during the first half of Sunday's contest against the Knicks, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

Mann left the contest after a collision and there's no word regarding a possible return. The Thunder are already missing a couple of contributors in this one, but if Mann can't return, then Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins should be in line to see more minutes off the bench.