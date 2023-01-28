Mann finished Friday's 112-100 win over the Cavaliers with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over nine minutes.

Mann failed to score in nine minutes Friday, a solemn performance in what has been a season full of disappointment. He has not scored more than seven points in over two weeks, his playing time fluctuating wildly from one night to the next. He can be looked at for streaming purposes when afforded meaningful minutes, although, at this point, that is only likely to occur if and when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses time.