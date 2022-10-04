Mann put up 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, one steal and one block over 23 minutes in Monday's 112-101 exhibition victory versus Denver.

Mann led all scorers in the contest with 17 points and knocked down half of his six three-point tries. It was a promising start to the exhibition slate after the point guard shot just 39.3 percent from the field in his rookie campaign. Mann will be battling for backup minutes behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) this season, but with the latter's status for the beginning of the campaign in question, there could be an opportunity for Mann to make an early impression.