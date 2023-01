Mann recorded 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two assists over 18 minutes during Thursday's 133-114 victory over Philadelphia.

Mann led the Thunder second unit in scoring, surpassing the double-digit scoring mark for the first time since tallying 21 points Jan. 3 against Boston. Mann has scored 10 or more points on 15 occasions this season.