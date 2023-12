Mann logged 26 points (11-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Oklahoma City Blue's 128-113 win over Birmingham on Tuesday December 5th.

Mann led the blue in points as he made and took the most field goals on the team. However, he did have problems with ball control as he turned the ball over a team-high seven times during the game.