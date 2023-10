Mann finished with 18 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes in Sunday's 117-115 loss to Charlotte.

Mann led all Thunder players in minutes played en route to posting a team-high-tying point total and leading all bench players in rebounds and assists in Sunday's preseason loss. Over two preseason games, Mann has averaged 13.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists over 22.5 minutes per contest.