Mann amassed 12 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist across eight minutes during Sunday's 128-95 loss to Denver.

Mann only took the court for eight minutes in Sunday's game against the Nuggets, but led all Thunder bench players in scoring in a blowout loss. Mann reached double figures in scoring for the first time this season, seeing a limited role off the bench so far for Oklahoma City.