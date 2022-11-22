Mann (back) finished with three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two assists and one rebound across 12 minutes in Monday's 129-119 loss to the Knicks.

Mann made his return from a three-game absence due to a sore back and saw a season-low minutes total for any game in which he didn't exit early due to injury. The second-year guard's playing-time outlook could improve slightly in the games to come, but it's also possible that finding more minutes for surging rookie Jalen Williams is a greater priority for the Thunder.