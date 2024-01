Mann doesn't appear on the injury report for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.

Mann was ruled out ahead of Sunday's 120-104 loss to the Pistons after he was listed as "not with team" on the NBA's official injury report. The third-year guard's absence from the report for Monday's contest implies that he's rejoined the Thunder, but he's still unlikely to be included in head coach Mark Daigneault's rotation against Minnesota.