Mann registered 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two steals in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 119-111 victory over the Spurs.

Mann scored in double figures for the first time since Nov. 11 against Toronto, and he did so with the help of an efficient shooting night. The Florida product has also collected two steals in each of his last three matchups. Mann is putting up 9.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists through 19 games this season.