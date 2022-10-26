Mann logged 25 points (10-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 108-94 victory over the Clippers.

Mann might have needed 24 shots just to score 25 points, but he still ended up being one of Oklahoma City's top performers in this shocking win against a Western Conference contender. While he's not going to hover around the 20-point mark on a regular basis, the fact that he's scored in double digits in each of his first four games of the season is a welcomed sign for the former Florida standout.