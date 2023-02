Mann was recalled from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Wednesday, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

Mann appeared in the Blue's 106-98 loss to the Hustle on Wednesday and logged 12 points (5-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals in 31 minutes. He'll likely be available for the Thunder's game against Houston on Wednesday. Over his last five appearances with the Thunder, he's averaged 11.2 points and 2.0 rebounds in 18.0 minutes per game.