The Thunder recalled Mann from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Tuesday, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.

Mann and Aleksej Pokusevski were both sent to the G League earlier in the day and presumably practiced before returning to the NBA club. Mann played a season-high 24 minutes during the Thunder's blowout win over Portland on Sunday, totaling seven points, five rebounds and two assists, but he hasn't been part of coach Mark Daigneault's regular rotation this season.