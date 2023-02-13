The Thunder recalled Mann from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue and upgraded him to available for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

Mann looks like he'll get the chance to pull double duty Monday, as he previously appeared in the Blue's 133-113 loss to the Memphis Hustle earlier in the day. He played 33 minutes for the Blue, logging a team-high 24 points (10-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt) to go with seven rebounds, six assists and two steals. Mann should be able to handle a small role off the bench for the Thunder behind starting guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey.