Mann amassed 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt), seven rebounds and four assists in 18 minutes during Thursday's 139-77 win over the Trail Blazers.

Mann stepped on an NBA court for the first time since Dec. 27 and made the most of his garbage-time opportunity. That said, Mann is not expected to crack the rotation regularly, so he shouldn't be counted on to be a regular fantasy contributor.