Mann produced 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 loss to the Timberwolves.

Mann proved his value as a scoring threat last season and should play a similar role this time around, and though he wasn't exactly efficient with his play, he still ended as one of the Thunder's top scoring players in this season-opening loss. Mann averaged 10.4 points per game last season, but if he keeps progressing, then he's likely to top that figure throughout the current campaign.