Mann contributed 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 28 minutes during Saturday's 122-117 loss to the Nuggets.

Mann has come off the bench in each of the Thunder's first two games and has delivered double-digit scoring figures in both contests, showing he can deliver value as an offensive threat regardless of his role. That said, the fact that he comes off the bench certainly puts a ceiling on his upside, though there's a chance he might start Sunday against Minnesota with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) being listed as questionable.