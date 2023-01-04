Mann supplied 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 150-117 win over the Celtics.

Mann stepped up with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (illness) on the sideline, turning in his best all-around performance of the season. Don't look now but Mann has scored at least 17 points in three of his past four games. His role tends to fluctuate from night to night, meaning this could simply be a purple patch. He isn't a guy to target in standard formats but is worth taking a flier on in deeper leagues, especially if Gilgeous-Alexander is forced to miss more time.