Mann closed with 14 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 132-101 loss to the Suns.

Mann scored his most points since Feb. 6 and played his most minutes since Jan. 3 in Wednesday's loss. However, the second-year guard has tallied double-digit points in just three of his last 10 appearances and doesn't have a big enough role to offer much fantasy value outside of a reserve role in deep leagues.