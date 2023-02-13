The Thunder assigned Mann to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Monday, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.

Mann appeared to recapture a larger role on the Thunder's second unit of late and averaged 11.2 points on 43.8 percent shooting from the field over his first five games of February, so the NBA team's decision to send him to the G League is somewhat surprising. Though Mann likely won't be in store for a long-term stay in the G League, his assignment to the Blue probably means he won't be available for the Thunder's game Monday against the Pelicans. With Mann out of the picture temporarily, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins appear poised to serve as the Thunder's primary reserve guards Monday.