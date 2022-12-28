Mann finished with 17 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 130-114 win over the Spurs.

After a recent stint with the G League's Oklahoma City Blue, Mann has resurfaced in the NBA squad's rotation over the past two games. Mann saw more run than usual Tuesday while starter Luguentz Dort was limited to 22 minutes, but given the volatile nature of the Thunder rotation this season, it's tough to rely on that trend carrying over into Thursday's game at Charlotte. With six three-pointers in 11 attempts over his past two outings, though, it wouldn't be surprising if Mann was prioritized over Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins while he's sporting a hot hand.