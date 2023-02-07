Mann provided 18 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes in Monday's 141-114 loss to the Warriors.

Mann looked to be on the fringe of head coach Mark Daigneault's rotation for parts of January, but he looks to be locked in as the Thunder's first guard off the bench for the moment in light of his hot start to February. He's hit double figures in the scoring column in each of the Thunder's first three games this month, averaging 15.7 points and 2.3 three-pointers on 46.2 percent shooting from the field. Mann typically offers little else in other categories, so his fantasy upside will remain capped unless Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and/or Josh Giddey miss time and he's needed to take on more minutes.