Mann ended Friday's 124-115 loss to the Suns with 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 16 minutes.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) out, Mann still failed to reach the 20-minute threshold for the third game in a row, but that didn't matter much, as he posted his best scoring output since recording 18 points against the Warriors on Feb. 6. Mann holds a minimal -- and inconsistent -- role off the bench, however, so he doesn't carry a lot of fantasy upside even on nights when the Thunder are without key backcourt members.