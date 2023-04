Mann is starting Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Mann has been on the fringes of Oklahoma City's rotation in recent weeks, but he'll draw his first start since late October on Sunday since the Thunder are resting several players to close out the regular season. Over four starts earlier this year, he averaged 13.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 28.0 minutes per game.