Mann is starting Sunday against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Mann came off the bench for Oklahoma City's first two games of the regular season and averaged 12.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 25.5 minutes per game. He'll draw his first start of the year with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) sidelined.