Oklahoma City exercised Mann's third-year contract option for the 2024-25 season Saturday, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Mann turned in a disappointing 2022-23 campaign after posting a strong rookie year, but the Thunder have still elected to exercise his third-year team option. He averaged 7.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 17.7 minutes per contest (67 games). His salary will be set at $4.9 million for the 2024-25 season.