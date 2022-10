The Thunder have exercised Mann's fourth-year option for the 2023-24 season, Andrew Schlecht reports.

Mann impressed in his first professional campaign, racking up 10.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 22.8 minutes per game in a mixture of starts and bench appearances. He will likely begin 2022-23 in a bench role but could have multiple paths to a starting role this year.