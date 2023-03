Mann racked up seven points (3-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 18 minutes during Tuesday's 137-134 loss to the Hornets.

Mann saw 18 minutes off the bench with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) sidelined and posted at least five points, two rebounds and two assists for a second straight game. Mann also notched his first multi-steal game since Jan. 3, when he recorded a season-high three swipes in a win over Boston.