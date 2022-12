Mann will be assigned to the organization's G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue, "soon," head coach Mark Daigneault said, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Daigneault didn't specify when Mann will be assigned to the G League, but he did say the move was already planned and that it's an idea to give Mann more minutes and more confidence. Mann has been playing off the bench regularly for the Thunder, but he should see a bigger role with the Blue.