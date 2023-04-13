Mann will return to the second unit for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
The Thunder rested all of their main guys for the regular-season finale, but everyone is back for Wednesday's Play-In Tournament, so Mann will head back to the bench. It's possible that Mann won't be in the rotation Wednesday.
