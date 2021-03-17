The Heat have recently engaged in trade talks with the Thunder involving Ariza (personal), who has yet to play this season, Kevin O'Connor of TheRinger.com reports.

Since being acquired by Oklahoma City in November, Ariza has been away from the team while tending to a personal matter. While with the Trail Blazers in 2019-20, Ariza elected not to join the team at the NBA bubble in Orlando last summer due to the same personal matter, but he's believed to be interested in resuming his career. His extended absence from the Thunder most likely has to do with the rebuilding team not having minutes available for him, but Ariza would have a role on a Heat squad looking for veteran reinforcement on the wing. The Thunder are reportedly seeking a second-round pick in exchange for the 35-year-old, but if the Heat nor any other team is willing to meet OKC's asking price leading up to the March 25 trade deadline, Ariza could have the remainder of his contract bought out.