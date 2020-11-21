Ariza has been traded from the Pistons to the Thunder, with Oklahoma City also receiving Justin Jackson and a draft pick in the three-team deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The Pistons got Delon Wright, and the Mavericks got James Johnson.

Ariza's trip around the NBA continues, as he's been traded three times since the transaction moratorium lifted. Given that the Thunder are rebuilding, we shouldn't be shocked if Ariza gets moved yet again before the season starts. If he, surprisingly, stays on the Thunder, he could be in for a starting job at small forward.