Ariza (personal) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Jazz and is without a timeline to rejoin the Thunder.

After being traded three times over the offseason, Ariza finally ended up with Oklahoma City once the dust settled. He has yet to report to the team, however, while he remains focused on an ongoing child custody battle that previously prompted him to opt out of joining the Trail Blazers at the NBA bubble in Orlando over the summer. A Thunder squad seemingly in rebuilding mode likely doesn't view the 35-year-old as a key player in the short- or long-term, so he'll be given as much time away from basketball as he needs.