Ariza (personal) has been traded to the Heat for Meyers Leonard and a second-round pick, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Ariza did not appear in a game for the Thunder this season as he tended to an ongoing custody battle over his son. It's not clear when he'll make his season debut, but when he does, it will be with Miami. When he's ready to play, he'll be competing for time with Andre Iguodala, Kelly Olynyk and Precious Achiuwa.