Thunder's Trey Burke: Finalizing non-guaranteed deal with Thunder
Burke is finalizing a non-guaranteed deal with the Thunder, Shams Charania of the Vertical reports.
Burke will be brought on as a depth consideration, and will likely compete with Semaj Christon for the third point guard position. He likely won't gain fantasy value with this move. In 2016-17, he averaged 5.0 points and 1.8 assists per game.
