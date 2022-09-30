Burke -- along with David Nwaba, Sterling Brown and Marquese Chriss -- was traded from the Thunder to the Rockets on Thursday in exchange for Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Maurice Harkless, Theo Maledon and a 2025 second-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN., Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

In what appears to be a salary cap trade for both teams, Burke will team up with Nwaba, Brown and Chriss in Oklahoma City. With Maledon being part of the package heading back to Houston, Burke, at the moment, could likely continue to play a backup point-guard role with his new squad. The former Michigan standout was included in the trade that sent Christian Wood to Dallas back in June.