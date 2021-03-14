Jerome will likely see an elevated role in Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.

While the Thunder will get Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quad) back from injury, they'll be without a number of regulars Sunday, including Theo Maledon (undisclosed) and Lu Dort (undisclosed). As a result, Jerome figures to play a key role, and it's possible he could move into the lineup for his first start of the season. Over the last six games, the former Virginia standout is averaging 8.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 25.8 minutes.