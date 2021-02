Jerome recorded 20 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists during Friday's win over Lakeland.

This was Jerome's first 20-outing in the G League so far over six appearances, as the guard has now reached double figures offensively in two straight games. Jerome is currently posting 9.0 points and 3.2 assists per outing.