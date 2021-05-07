Jerome posted 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a steal across 22 minutes in Thursday's 118-97 loss to the Warriors.

Jerome has endured a constant fight for playing time this season, but Theo Maledon has been mostly successful in holding down the starting role. The scrappy ex-Virginia Cavalier will figure into the Thunder's future plans thanks to a $2,4M team option for next year, but for now, Jerome will be relegated to a reserve role.