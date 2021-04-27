Jerome notched 22 points (8-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a steal across 31 minutes off the bench in Monday's loss against the 76ers.

As it has been the trend of late, Jerome once again outplayed the starting point guard, Theo Maledon -- but this time, the former Virginia standout ended as Oklahoma City's leading scorer after putting up his second 20-point game of the season. Maledon has scored in double digits in six of his last 10 appearances off the bench while averaging 22.4 minutes per game during that span.