Jerome recorded 12 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Thursday's 152-79 loss to the Grizzlies.

Jerome can walk away from Thursday's record loss with his head held at least moderately high. He shifted into the starting lineup after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was ruled out due to illness. At this point, there is no clear timetable on when Gilgeous-Alexander will return to the court, so in the meantime, Jerome is worth a look, at least in deeper formats.