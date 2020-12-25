site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Thunder's Ty Jerome: Out again Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Jerome (ankle) will not play Saturday against Charlotte.
The second-year guard is still nursing the sprained left ankle that kept him out of Wednesday's opener. Consider him day-to-day until further notice.
