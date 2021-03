Jerome is out Sunday against the Rockets due to a sprained left ankle.

Jerome has seen a significant role with the Thunder lately, as he's averaged 10.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in his past nine games. However, with both he and Theo Maledon (undisclosed) out, more minutes could funnel to Luguentz Dort, Kenrich Williams and Svi Mykhailiuk.