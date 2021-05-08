Jerome is out for Saturday's matchup against the Warriors due to a strained left calf.
Jerome has been one of the healthiest members of the Thunder lately, as he's missed just two games since Feb. 26. In his absence Saturday, more minutes could be available for Svi Mykhailiuk, Charlie Brown and Kenrich Williams.
