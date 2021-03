Jerome (ankle) is unavailable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

The 23-year-old was added to the injury report earlier Wednesday due to a sprained right ankle and will be sidelined for at least one game. Svi Mykhailiuk and Justin Jackson are poised for increased roles in the backcourt since Luguentz Dort (concussion), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (foot) and Aleksej Pokusevski (COVID-19 protocols) are also unavailable.