Jerome is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to a right ankle sprain.

Jerome has taken on an expanded role with the Thunder with Luguentz Dort (concussion) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (foot) out. Over the past 14 games, he's averaged 9.9 points, 3.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 26.1 minutes. If he's out Wednesday, Svi Mykhailiuk, Kenrich Williams and Justin Jackson are candidates to see more minutes.