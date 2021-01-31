site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Thunder's Ty Jerome: Remains out Monday
Jerome (ankle) was ruled out for Monday's game against the Rockets.
Jerome still hasn't made his season debut due to an ankle sprain. It's not yet clear when he could return to action.
