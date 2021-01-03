site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Thunder's Ty Jerome: Ruled out Monday
Jerome (ankle) won't play Monday against Miami.
Jerome will sit out once again Monday while dealing with a sprained left ankle. His next chance to play will be Wednesday against the Pelicans.
