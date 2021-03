Jerome had 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and two steals in Sunday's win over the Grizzlies.

Making his first career NBA start with Lu Dort and Theo Maledon sidelined, Jerome fared well, draining a pair of three-pointers and finishing with a well-rounded line in 30 minutes of action. The Thunder appear to be taking a longer look at the Virginia product, as he's played north of 20 minutes in six of seven games since returning from the G League.