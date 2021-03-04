Jerome delivered 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and a steal across 29 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss at Dallas.

Jerome has played just three games this season but is shining off the bench, as he has scored at least 13 points in back-to-back games while logging at least 22 minutes in every appearances. He has benefited from the lack of depth of the Thunder at both backcourt positions, and while he's not expected to move to the starting five any time soon, he shouldn't have problems remaining productive as long as he keeps seeing the court routinely.